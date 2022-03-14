Ubisoft Massive Managing Director David Polfeldt Hands in Resignation - News

Ubisoft Massive Managing Director David Polfeldt in an interview with Nathan Brown’s Hit Points newsletter and reported by VideoGamesChronicle confirmed he has handed in his resignation at the beginning of the year and is working his six-month notice period at the company.

Polfeldt stepped away from Ubisoft Massive in June 2021 after 17 years. He was originally going to return in 2022 in a new strategic role.

Polfeldt said the reason he decided to leave Ubisoft Massive was how big it has become with its over 750 employees.

He plans to go "wherever the wind takes me."

"I think my philosophy and my skills work well for a certain kind of group of a certain kind of size," he added. "I don’t think I’m the right manager for what the studio has become. I’m perfectly at peace with it."

Ubisoft Massive is developed The Division and is developing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and a Star Wars game that is in early development.

