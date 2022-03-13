Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to Support Cross-Play at Launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC - News

Gearbox CEO and President Randy Pitchford via Twitter announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have full cross-play support at launch on all platforms. This includes the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

"Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation," said Pitchford. "Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this.

"Please take it easy on us if there are hiccups. This is hard stuff and none of the platforms were designed for this. We’ve done impossible work to make it happen and to try to make it as easy to use as possible, but this is new territory and the wild is not a test environment."

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25.

