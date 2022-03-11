Chex Quest HD Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher General Mills and developer Flight School Studio have released Chex Quest HD for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $4.99.

Chex Quest HD is a remake of the 1996 first-person shooter Chex Quest. It first released for PC via Steam on May 18, 2020 for free.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Travel to the remote planet of Bazoik to free galactic citizens from the evil cereal-eating Flemoids!

Chex Quest HD is a modern, multiplayer remake of the classic 1996 first-person shooter advergame of the same name.

The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks’ outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy “Flemoids” have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive, and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully, you have a handy array of “zorching” devices that can send these invaders back to their home dimension to succeed in your mission.

Key Features:

Play as one of six members of Chex Mix Squadron!

In single-player or split-screen multiplayer mode!

Save the galaxy from the nefarious Flemoid menace!

Challenge your friends in Player-versus-Player mode.

