ID@Xbox and Twitch Team Up for Third Indie Showcase Set for March 16

posted 5 minutes ago

D@Xbox and Twitch have teamed up again for the third "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox." It will take place on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. You will be able to watch the event live at the Twitch Gaming channel and the Xbox Twitch channel.

The indie showcase will feature updates, announcements, trailers, and gameplay from independent studios. Confirmed to participate includes Finji and Whitethorn Games, as well as the first game from iam8bit's new publishing label. Shredders, Roblox, and other new games will be showcased.

The "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox" is open to co-streaming.

