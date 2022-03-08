N64's F-Zero X Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 11 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, F-Zero X, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, March 11.

F-Zero X first released for Nintendo 64 in Japan in July 1998, in North America in October 1998, and in Europe in November 1998.

Here is an overview of the game:

Choose from 30 different hover-car racers, including updated versions of the Blue Falcon and other vehicles from the original F-Zero game, and get ready to hit the acceleration! Race to the finish line on tracks that twist and turn through the air. However, you will have to avoid the other 29 cars on the track or else face the consequences!

If you’re in a competitive mood, try to win a Grand Prix Cup, get the fastest lap time in a Time Trial, or destroy the competition in a Death Race. You can also challenge three friends in the Versus mode. With five separate play modes, hidden vehicles and courses, and an excellent soundtrack, F-Zero X is a worthy racing title to return to!

