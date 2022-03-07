Frontier Developments Announces F1 Manager 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 28 minutes ago

Frontier Developments announced F1 Manager 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store with a release window of Summer 2022.

"There’s never been a better time to be a Formula 1 fan, and we’re excited to deliver a new way for F1 fans to immerse themselves in the biggest racing spectacle in the world," said game director Andy Fletcher.

"F1 Manager 2022 will deliver an experience for both new and long-term fans that is as authentic as it is exciting. Our commitment to the ever-changing world of Formula 1 will build a strong foundation for a long and special series that will evolve over time."

Frontier Developments CEO and founder David Braben added, "We are delighted to partner with the great team at Formula 1. We’ve been working closely with them to deliver a truly authentic experience, and they have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do this. We feel this is the start of something special—we’re looking forward to bringing F1 Manager 2022 to players in summer 2022."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Make your mark on Formula 1 in the officially licensed F1 Manager 2022. Choose your team and be the boss with the full 2022 roster of staff and drivers. Featuring full F1 licensing and true-to-life presentation, you won’t just play F1 Manager 2022—you’ll live it.

Key Features:

Career: Become the Best – Write a new chapter in a bold new era for Formula 1. Choose your F1 team and guide them to glory throughout the official 2022 races by beginning your journey at the back of the grid or taking your place in pole position—in F1 Manager, the choice is yours. Your task is to impress the board by hitting your season targets and long-term goals, securing your team’s success for years to come.

– Write a new chapter in a bold new era for Formula 1. Choose your F1 team and guide them to glory throughout the official 2022 races by beginning your journey at the back of the grid or taking your place in pole position—in F1 Manager, the choice is yours. Your task is to impress the board by hitting your season targets and long-term goals, securing your team’s success for years to come. The HQ: Build Your Team – Your constructor team are the beating heart of racing operations. Between races, control every detail of your team from HQ. Monitor the performance of your star drivers and staff, keep your finances in the black, and scout best-in-class staff from rival teams to give yourself an extra edge for upcoming races.

– Your constructor team are the beating heart of racing operations. Between races, control every detail of your team from HQ. Monitor the performance of your star drivers and staff, keep your finances in the black, and scout best-in-class staff from rival teams to give yourself an extra edge for upcoming races. The Factory: Perfect Your Car – Get your hands on 2022’s striking new car designs and race closer to your opponents than ever before. Assign new parts for your cars to prepare for the race ahead. Choose your engineering approach to gain advantages on upcoming circuits—will you develop a well-balanced system, focus on areas needing improvement, or excel in specific aspects of performance?

– Get your hands on 2022’s striking new car designs and race closer to your opponents than ever before. Assign new parts for your cars to prepare for the race ahead. Choose your engineering approach to gain advantages on upcoming circuits—will you develop a well-balanced system, focus on areas needing improvement, or excel in specific aspects of performance? The Race: Create and Execute Your Strategy – From lights-out to the checkered flag, you’re in control. Own every decision from pit strategy to tire choices to driver callouts. Plan your approach but be prepared to react to dynamic race events such as weather and fluctuating track conditions. Immerse yourself in a hyper-realistic simulation of an official F1 race presented in true-to-life broadcast quality.



