PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 20-26

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 320,145 units sold for the week ending February 26, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 104.83 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 159,840 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.21 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 137,896 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.96 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 132,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 27,000 units. PS4 sold 291,443 units for the week ending February 28, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 110,818 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,058 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,528 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 89,760 units (-21.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 62,132 (-28.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 27,777 units (25.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 55,710 (-77.6%), the Xbox One is down 22,263 units (-93.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 18,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 6,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 320,145 ( 104,825,586 ) PlayStation 5 - 159,840 ( 18,210,344 ) Xbox Series X|S - 137,896 ( 12,964,511 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,058 ( 116,674,803 ) Xbox One - 1,528 ( 50,515,140 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 118,431 Xbox Series X|S - 86,544 PlayStation 5 - 74,756 PlayStation 4 - 8,835 Xbox One - 1,276

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,265 PlayStation 5 - 52,950

Xbox Series X|S - 34,102 PlayStation 4 - 6,645 Xbox One - 221 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,411 PlayStation 5 - 26,790 Xbox Series X|S - 12,520 PlayStation 4 - 325 Xbox One - 17

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,038

PlayStation 5 - 5,344 Xbox Series X|S - 4,730

PlayStation 4 - 253 Xbox One - 14

