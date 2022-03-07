Perfect Dark Reportedly Could be Showcased During the Xbox E3 2022 Showcase - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Initiative at The Game Awards 2020 announced Perfect Dark for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Since its announcement we have not heard much about the game, but do know the Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, is co-developing it.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during the latest XboxEra Podcast claims Microsoft plans to show the game during the Xbox E3 2022 showcase.

"Perfect Dark could come out in 2023, could easily come out in 2024, but I think we’ll probably get Avowed, we’ll probably get Perfect Dark, at that point they will have had close to five full years of development," said Grubb when talking about upcoming first-party Xbox titles that don't have a release date. This was transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

Grubb also discussed Microsoft' E3 2022 showcase saying they will likely spend a lot of time on Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport 8. But they will also spend time on games that will be coming out in 2023.

"They will definitely spend a lot of time on Starfield, they will probably spend a lot of time on Redfall, and Forza Motorsport 8, but then they’re gonna have a lot of room to talk about 'okay, here’s where we’re gonna be in 2023.'

"And the games that they talk about there are likely going to be the games that you will be getting in 2023, I expect to get gameplay of Perfect Dark and stuff like that at that point."

