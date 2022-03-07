LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Season Pass Details Released - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games have released the details to the Character Collection Season Pass for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Season Pass adds seven DLC packs with playable characters from the Star Wars universe include The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more.

Read the details below:

April 5

The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil.

will include the Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil. Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will include young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack.

The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian. The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19 who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

will include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian. The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19 who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase. The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper. The Trooper Pack will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4 for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

April 19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic.

May 4

On Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs will be available

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon.

will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 5.

