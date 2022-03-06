Halo Infinite Multiplayer Lead Leaves 343 Industries - News

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Lead Andrew Witts announced he has left developer 343 Industries.

"Today was my last day at 343 Industries," said Witts. "It's been an honor leading the MP design team over these years. Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years.

"We made this game for you. Going to take some time off to relax and recharge but I'm excited what's next!"

Witts spent over three years at 343 Industries and worked with multiplayer creative director Tom French on the free-to-play multiplayer in Halo Infinite.

It was recently revealed Season 2 for the multiplayer is still set to start on May 3 and has officially been named "Lone Wolves." Lone Wolf Spartans are described as "hunters" and "trackers."

Season 2 will see playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and new maps. There are two confirmed maps for Season 2 - the Arena map is called "Catalyst" and the BTB map is called "Breaker." The new modes include a free-for-all elimination mode called "Last Man Standing," a new mode called "Land Grab," and the return of "King of the Hill."

Campaign Co-Op, which was supposed to launch alongside Season 2, has been delayed to later on in the season. An exact release date will be revealed later on. The team is making sure the game works well with 4-player network co-op, as well as 2-player split-screen co-op on all Xbox consoles - the original Xbox One up to the Xbox Series X.

