Spidersaurs Coming to Consoles and PC With New Content

Indie game studio WayForward today announced that Spidersaurs, a 2D co-op run & gun action game, is set to launch on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this spring. Previously available exclusively via Apple Arcade and developed by the team behind Contra 4, this definitive version of the game features additional content, including two new modes.

Drawing its inspiration from Saturday morning cartoons, Spidersaurs pits one or two players against an unlikely enemy: gentically-engineered half-spider, half-dinosaur hybrids. When these monsters run amok, it's up to punk rocker Victoria and officer-in-training Adrian to save the day. Prepare to run, jump, climb, and shoot your way through multiple levels, deploying character-specific weapons and special Spidersaur powers along the way.

The console and PC version of Spidersaurs delivers several new features: an all-new stage, a new true final boss, a new ending, two new difficulty settings, and two new unlockable modes (arcade mode and speedrun mode). The programmers at WayForward have also implemented various tweaks, balance adjustments, and visual enhancements. The existing Apple Arcade version of Spidersaurs will receive these updates as well.

Key Features

Intense, Saturday-morning-cartoon-style action for one or two players — complete with theme song and epic intro from Powerhouse Animation!

Two distinct playable characters: punk rocker Victoria and officer-in-training Adrian!

Unleash awesome firepower — everything from spread guns and lasers to detonating footballs and bass-heavy electronica!

Explosive environments including volcanoes, jungles, laboratories, and more!

A menagerie of unique and terrifying Spidersaurs to battle!

Unlock new abilities as you advance through the INGESTCorp facility!

Three difficulty settings: Well Done, Medium, and Rare!

Unlockable arcade mode and speedrun mode!

From the developers of Contra 4!

For further info on Spidersaurs, please visit www.wayforward.com.

