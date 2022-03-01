Bungie: Destiny 2 is Not Supported for Play on the Steam Deck - News

Valve has begun shipping out the first units of the Steam Deck, the all-in-one portable PC gaming device.

Bungie has now come out to say that Destiny 2 is not supported to run on the Steam Deck or any platform that uses Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.

"Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running," reads the Destiny 2 Steam Guide.

"Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.

"Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban."

Bungie last month released the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It had over one million pre-orders before it launched.

The Steam Deck has a starting price at $399 and going up to $649. The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

