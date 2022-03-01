Nintendo Switch Online Adds Missions and Custom Icons - News

Nintendo has introduced new features to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers including a Missions and Rewards section.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers starting today can check out the Missions and Rewards section, where they can check out list of missions to be completed to earn Platinum Points.

Missions includes playing certain games and backing up your cloud data.

The Platinum Points can be used to redeem digital and physical items on the My Nintendo Store, as well as unlocking various icon customization elements. The icons can be customized by changing the frame and using elements from different franchises.

New icon themes until April 3 will be based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is priced at $19.99 / £17.99 per year.

Check out details on the Missions and Rewards section below:

Have you checked out the * section on your Nintendo Switch system lately? With the recent update, you can now earn My Nintendo™ Platinum Points** by using the Nintendo Switch Online service. You can then redeem your Platinum Points for exclusive rewards, including icon elements you can use to create a new look for your user icon!

Exclusive missions

Visit the new Missions & Rewards section of the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch System. You’ll find a list of missions you can complete simply by doing things you’re probably already doing with your Nintendo Switch Online membership, like playing online or trying out the library of classic games. Sound easy? It is!

Fun rewards

After you’ve completed one of these missions, just head back to the Nintendo Switch Online app to collect your Platinum Points, which you can redeem for digital wallpapers, physical items from the My Nintendo Store, and new member-exclusive icon elements you can collect and put together to create a new user icon.

Introducing icon elements!

One of the new features in the latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online app is the ability to redeem Platinum Points for elements for your user icon. You can get frames, characters, or background elements to create your own user icon that can be seen by other Nintendo Switch players when you’re online. Each month will have a different theme and icon elements will be refreshed each week, so be sure to check the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch system so you don’t miss any!

Available until 4/3:

Animal Crossing ™: New Horizons (March birthdays) and Super Mario Odyssey™

Learn more

Want to learn more about missions and rewards? Just make sure your Nintendo Switch system is updated, then click on the Nintendo Switch Online icon on the bottom of your HOME menu to get started.

