PlayStation Reportedly to Announce Return of 'Extremely Popular' Franchise in Q4 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,036 Views
The lineup of games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is looking quite strong as long as nothing gets delayed. We've already seen the release of Horizon Forbidden West and later this month will see the release of Gran Turismo 7.
Twitter user Video Game Leaks has heard rumours PlayStation plans to announce a return of an "extremely popular" franchise in Q4 2022. This game is said to be "around 70 percent complete."
Video Game Leaks is waiting to have hear back from their source before revealing anymore details on the game just in case.
"PlayStation rumoured to announce the return of an "extremely popular" franchise in Q4 2022 with the games development rumoured to be "around 70% complete,'" reads the tweet from Video Game Leaks.
"I have more info on this but I’m waiting to hear back from my source to make sure before I post anything."
Stay tuned for VGChartz as we report on announcements in the future.
Knack III, obviously.
The wording there, extremely popular, makes me think it is a series with big sales in the past, which kind of rules out things with mid-tier sales like Sly Cooper, Jak & Daxter, SOCOM, etc. That wording leads me to believe it was a franchise with big sales per game in the past, which pretty much narrows things down to 4 series; Uncharted, Killzone, Infamous, and Resistance.
Uncharted seems possible, we heard from leakers that Naughty Dog and Sony Bend were working on a new Uncharted together in 2020-2021 which Bend later asked to be removed from, it's possible that Naughty Dog is finishing that game on their own or found a new co-development partner. Killzone also seems possible, I believe Guerilla Games has a 2nd studio that was known to be working on a different game from Horizon 2. Resistance seems unlikely, Insomniac is not all that big and we know they are working on both Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine currently. Infamous also seems unlikely, Sucker Punch is Sony's smallest AAA studio (about 130 devs when Tsushima released and about 170 devs currently), and they only just released Tsushima in 2020, they simply won't have had enough dev time to be 70% done with a new Infamous game).
Shame it said Series as I know am in the minority but I would so love a sequel to the order 1886, such a great game just really short but one can dream they might make it
This is so incredibly vague. If it's not major, dude can just say it is personally for him. If it's not announced for this year, he can just pretend the game was internally delayed.
But the obvious answer is The Last of Us remake...
I wouldn't call that a "return" though as it's still a very popular franchise with the 2nd game not even releasing 2 years ago.
Return to the first game
But like I said. Very vague. Could be almost anything. Without more details I doubt this twitter account knows anything.
So many things it could be. Sony have a massive library of past game IPs they could make games for, whether via their own studios or commissions.
I know there's been rumors for months now about a new Sly Cooper game! Hopefully that's what Sucker Punch has been working on since completing Ghost of Tsushima! :)