PlayStation Reportedly to Announce Return of 'Extremely Popular' Franchise in Q4 2022 - News

The lineup of games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is looking quite strong as long as nothing gets delayed. We've already seen the release of Horizon Forbidden West and later this month will see the release of Gran Turismo 7.

Twitter user Video Game Leaks has heard rumours PlayStation plans to announce a return of an "extremely popular" franchise in Q4 2022. This game is said to be "around 70 percent complete."

Video Game Leaks is waiting to have hear back from their source before revealing anymore details on the game just in case.

"PlayStation rumoured to announce the return of an "extremely popular" franchise in Q4 2022 with the games development rumoured to be "around 70% complete,'" reads the tweet from Video Game Leaks.

"I have more info on this but I’m waiting to hear back from my source to make sure before I post anything."

