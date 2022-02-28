PS5 Sales Increase During Horizon Launch Week - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 13-19 - Sales

posted 32 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 357,206 units sold for the week ending February 19, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 104.53 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 189,722 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.09 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 139,116 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.81 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 86,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 31,000 units. PS4 sold 275,539 units for the week ending February 21, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 108,070 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,875 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,699 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 70,347 units (-16.5%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 33,246 (-14.9%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 30,902 units (28.6%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 55,638 (-76.7%), the Xbox One is down 22,959 units (-93.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 19,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 48,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 357,206 ( 104,527,151 ) PlayStation 5 - 189,722 ( 18,092,584 ) Xbox Series X|S - 139,116 ( 12,811,715 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,875 ( 116,658,745 ) Xbox One - 1,699 ( 50,513,611 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 125,956 PlayStation 5 - 93,796 Xbox Series X|S - 89,065 PlayStation 4 - 9,186 Xbox One - 1,429

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,542 PlayStation 5 - 54,761

Xbox Series X|S - 33,514 PlayStation 4 - 7,059 Xbox One - 233 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 138,229 PlayStation 5 - 35,459 Xbox Series X|S - 11,743 PlayStation 4 - 339 Xbox One - 20

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,479

PlayStation 5 - 5706 Xbox Series X|S - 4794

PlayStation 4 - 291 Xbox One - 17

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

