Rumor: PlayStation VR2 to Launch in Q1 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan earlier this year confirmed the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2 and last week revealed the design for the headset.
What Sony has yet to announce is the release date for PlayStation VR2. YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole, who leaked details about PSVR2, claims the next-generation VR headset and controllers will launch in the first quarter of 2023.
The YouTube channel claims that the ongoing semiconductor shortages has lead Sony to want to have a decent amount of stock available for PSVR2 at launch, which is why it isn't launching in Holiday 2022.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
That seems very strange to me. Nearly all major hardware launches occur in the fall these days.
I guess I can see where a Q1 launch makes some sense though. Maybe the shortages won't be so bad, and they'll be able to have a supply straightened out by their first holiday season.
It is strange to an extent, yes, but this is also a VR product which is still a very niche market. Latest information I can find as of the end of 2019 is that the first PSVR sold 5 million units after 3 years on the market.
VR is also still moderately expensive to get into since in this case, you'll need to spend at least $400 on a PS5, then I'm expecting another $400 to the get PSVR2. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if it may be more expensive than that since the original PSVR was $400 at launch, and the tech in PSVR2 is looking really sick and much higher quality!
But due to the niche market and potentially higher cost to buy, I wouldn't be surprised if Sony did release it in Q1 so they won't have to spend so much on holiday season marketing for a product that isn't expected to sell gangbusters. I'm really hoping it'll be successful though and start to push VR into the mainstream! Having the Horizon game at launch will be a great killer app to have, and it would be great if Sony could work with Valve to get Half-Life: Alyx ported over as well!