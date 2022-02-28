Rumor: PlayStation VR2 to Launch in Q1 2023 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan earlier this year confirmed the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2 and last week revealed the design for the headset.

What Sony has yet to announce is the release date for PlayStation VR2. YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole, who leaked details about PSVR2, claims the next-generation VR headset and controllers will launch in the first quarter of 2023.

The YouTube channel claims that the ongoing semiconductor shortages has lead Sony to want to have a decent amount of stock available for PSVR2 at launch, which is why it isn't launching in Holiday 2022.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

