Endzone: A World Apart Survivor Edition Launches May 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios announced Endzone: A World Apart Survivor Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 19.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 18, 2021. The Survivor Edition includes the base game and the first DLC chapter called "Prosperity."

"While it’s been a long-time desire for us to bring Endzone to console platforms, the user interface overhaul required to adapt such a deeply immense strategy game is nothing short of a challenge," said Gentlymad Studios co-founder and experience lead Stephan Wirth. "We’re so excited to share this lovingly created game with new audiences come May, and we sincerely hope players enjoy the experience we’ve crafted for consoles."

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Steeped in a world tainted by radiation poisoning following a worldwide nuclear disaster, Endzone: A World Apart Survivor Edition tasks players with a monumental responsibility: build a civilization and maintain the wellbeing of Earth’s last remaining human colony. Players will use the tools at their disposal to build housing structures, develop a functioning electrical system, and maintain stable water and food supplies—just a few of the valuable resources required to support a thriving society. Unlike similar titles in the genre, Endzone won’t see players face off against ghastly ghouls and irradiated monstrosities. Instead, violent weather events, such as sandstorms and drought, as well as tribes of brutal raiders, are the violent forces that seek to destroy the settlement.

Key Features:

A Bustling Community – The settlement is rarely quiet or dull; fulfill over 90 side missions, all of which are rich in variety and cater to the various needs of your community’s inhabitants

– The settlement is rarely quiet or dull; fulfill over 90 side missions, all of which are rich in variety and cater to the various needs of your community’s inhabitants Build, Expand, Survive – With more than 90 different buildings to construct and maintain, including power stations, shelters, water treatment plants, and, unfortunately, cemeteries, colony-architects have a vast selection of structures from which to create a flourishing community

– With more than 90 different buildings to construct and maintain, including power stations, shelters, water treatment plants, and, unfortunately, cemeteries, colony-architects have a vast selection of structures from which to create a flourishing community Can’t We Order In? – To get fresh supplies and learn new information, scouting parties must engage in Expeditions — which involves leaving the safety of the colony and venturing out into the dangerous wasteland to scavenge valuable resources

– To get fresh supplies and learn new information, scouting parties must engage in Expeditions — which involves leaving the safety of the colony and venturing out into the dangerous wasteland to scavenge valuable resources Dynamic Radiation Simulator – Keep those iodine pills handy, as Endzone features realistic radiation and humidity values that force players to take into account important details about the soil in which they grow their crops.

