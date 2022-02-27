Elden Ring Dominates the Steam Charts, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Debuts - Sales

Elden Ring in its first week of release has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 8, 2022, which ended February 27, 2022. Other editions of Elden Ring were also in second, third, and fifth places.

Two editions of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in its first week of release took fourth and sixth places.

The Steam Deck entered the charts in seventh place.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human dropped from third to eight place. Total War: Warhammer III fell from first to ninth place. Cyberpunk 2077 drops from fifth to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Elden Ring Elden Ring Deluxe Edition Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition Elden Ring Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Steam Deck Dying Light 2 Stay Human Total War: Warhammer III Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

