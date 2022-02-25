Elden Ring Tops 764,000 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have officially released Elden Ring and it has had a strong start on Steam.

The game within a matter of hours of launching reached 764,835 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. There is a good chance it will reach even higher numbers over the weekend.

This is by far the highest number of concurrent players on Steam for a FromSoftware game. Dark Souls 3 has peaked 129,975 players and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice peaked at 125,315 players.

VGChartz reported after the review embargo lifted that it is one of the highest rated video games of all time. Elden Ring has since dropped from an overall score of 97 on OpenCritic to 96 and is tied for the second highest rated game of all time. The ratings for the game on MetaCritic have remained unchanged.

Elden Ring is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

