Elden Ring Tops 764,000 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 425 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have officially released Elden Ring and it has had a strong start on Steam.
The game within a matter of hours of launching reached 764,835 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. There is a good chance it will reach even higher numbers over the weekend.
This is by far the highest number of concurrent players on Steam for a FromSoftware game. Dark Souls 3 has peaked 129,975 players and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice peaked at 125,315 players.
VGChartz reported after the review embargo lifted that it is one of the highest rated video games of all time. Elden Ring has since dropped from an overall score of 97 on OpenCritic to 96 and is tied for the second highest rated game of all time. The ratings for the game on MetaCritic have remained unchanged.
Elden Ring is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
As amazing of an achievement this is for FromSoftware, it should be noted that the PC version is having some major issues! Although I have heard consoles are having framerate issues, but I can't say how widespread that is.
There's currently almost 30,000 reviews on Elden Ring's Steam page and it's at the moment sitting at a 59% mixed........almost all the negative reviews are bringing up a ton of technical issues. So the player count may start to plummet here soon if FromSoft doesn't start patching things quickly. I'm hoping they're able to because it seems they have something really special here!
I am playing on Series X, and I have had no issues. Obviously it is not hitting 60 fps as shown by DF, but I am not experiencing any studder and the gameplay is smooth and consistent. I imagine it is slightly better on PS5, and I think it is mainly the PC version that is getting the worst issues.
Gotcha! I wonder if it was more last-gen consoles that are experiencing more issues.
PS5 got better results than series X while playing "native for next gen", PS5 advantage is clear, but not a big deal. that said, the real big advantage of PS5 is the "backward compatibility mode".
PS5 can "almost" lock 60fps while playing backward compatibility mode with the PS4 version, there is a big hit on image quality, but if you want to hit 60fps, that's the only way to go on consoles, as Series X don't have such option.
The biggest key I got out of this information is FromSoft has a lot of work to do. PS5 and Series X should always be near equals in multiplatform game performance. Series X shouldn't need a backwards compatible option when it comes to new cross-gen games because it's automatically running the version that was designed and developed specifically for Series X. So if resorting to a last-gen experience is the best option on a current-gen console, then the game has problems that the developers need to fix.
Although I'm not entirely surprised about the PC version having a ton of issues because FromSoft has a history of rough PC ports. As soon as I saw Elden Ring had a 60fps cap on PC, I knew there were gonna be problems. I just didn't know to what extent.