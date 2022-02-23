Elden Ring is One of the Highest Reviewed Games in History - News

The review embargo for FromSoftware's Elden Ring has ended and it is getting rave reviews from critics.

Elden Ring is currently tied with Super Mario Odyssey on OpenCritic as the highest rated game of all time. The two games have an overall score of 97.

On Metacritic the game has an overall score of 97 on the PlayStation 5 and a score of 95 on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. This easily makes it the highest rated game of all time on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is also the eighth highest rated game on PC.

With over 90 reviews in so far...



Elden Ring is currently the #1 highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic



Reviews here: https://t.co/oZ3unrEz7F pic.twitter.com/yCRWhsaro5 — OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) February 23, 2022

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

