Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Patch Coming Next Week

Rockstar Games via Twitter announced it will release new patches for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition next week.

"New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms," reads the tweet from Rockstar Games. "We appreciate the community’s patience and support."

The developer did not go into detail on what the patches will improve with the collection.

New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 24, 2022

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

