Enclave HD Launches for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One This Summer - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Starbreeze Studios announced the third-person action-RPG, Enclave HD, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Summer.

The original Enclave has sold over 25 million units worldwide across the Wii, Xbox, and PC. It released for the Xbox in 2002, for PC in 2003, and for Wii in 2012.

Here is an overview of the game:

The updated version will feature upgraded visuals, music tracks new to this version of the game, and more!

In Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg’atar by creating a massive rift to permanently separate the forces of good and evil. Now the rift is closing and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil?

Enclave is a third-person action RPG with intense medieval combat, an epic soundtrack, and two separate story-driven campaigns which have the player fighting for the forces of Light or Darkness. Each faction offers six distinct character options such as Knights, Wizards, and Druids on the side of Light, or servants of the Darkness like Berserkers, Assassins, and Goblins. Wield swords, magic, and bows to wage war on your enemies and decide Celenheim’s future.

Key Features:

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast

action fast Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects

