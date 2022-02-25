PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - January 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 15,183 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 957,604 - NS

Total Lead: 521,388 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 17,633,587

Switch Total Sales: 17,112,199

January 2022 is the 15th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Nintendo Switch by 15,183 units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 0.96 million units. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 521,388 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 17.63 million units in 15 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 17.11 million units. Month 15 for the PlayStation 5 is January 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch it is May 2018.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 20 million units sold in month 19, 30 million in month 23, and 40 million in month 33. The Nintendo Switch has sold 103.45 million units through January 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

