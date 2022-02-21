Detective Pikachu 2 Looks to Still be in Development - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced in 2019 a new Detective Pikachu game was in development for the Nintendo Switch. Since the initial announcement not much has been heard.

A recruitment page spotted by VideoGamesChronicle revealed that a programmer called KT says he is "working on the sequel to Detective Pikachu." KT on the game is "programming the drawing area, while also creating a system in the Environment Development Office that will serve as the foundation for future game production in general."

KT added, "With new technologies appearing every day, I believe that ray tracing, which calculates the colour and brightness of objects by tracking light rays, and super-resolution technologies such as DLSS will become indispensable. I am also paying attention to technologies introduced in the latest game engines such as Unreal Engine 5."

The first Detective Pikachu game released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2018.

The movie based on the video game, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, released in 2019 and grossed $433.5 million worldwide.

