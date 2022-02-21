Capcom Fighting Collection Includes 10 Titles, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Pc - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Capcom has announced Capcom Fighting Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on June 24 for $39.99.

The collection includes 10 classic Capcom fighting games that include online rollback netclode.

Here is the list of titles included:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Fighting fans can celebrate 35 years of Capcom fighting games with Capcom Fighting Collection, an anthology of 10 classic titles—including the full Darkstalkers series together for the first time ever outside of Japan—releasing June 24, 2022. Each of the 10 titles in the collection has been revitalized with online multiplayer, enhanced features, and quality of life updates.

Capcom Fighting Collection unites all five Darkstalkers games including Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, and previously Japan-only titles Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire. The anthology also features the first release of Red Earth outside arcades and is joined by fan favorites Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, and Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness. These classics rank among the most acclaimed fighting games to appear in arcades and introduced the world to many iconic and beloved characters ranging from Chun-Li to Morrigan Aensland.

The digital Capcom Fighting Bundle including Capcom Fighting Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will also be available at launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox One for MSRP $59.99.

Key Features:

Darkstalkers All-in-One – For the first time ever outside of Japan, all five Darkstalkers games are playable in one collection, including two titles previously released only in Japan.

– For the first time ever outside of Japan, all five Darkstalkers games are playable in one collection, including two titles previously released only in Japan. Cult Favorite Red Earth – Red Earth also makes its debut outside of the arcade, landing on consoles and PC!

– Red Earth also makes its debut outside of the arcade, landing on consoles and PC! Here Comes a Renowned Challenger – The iconic Street Fighter brand makes an appearance across Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

– The iconic Street Fighter brand makes an appearance across Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. Online Play for All – Players can now take the fight online to showcase their abilities in all 10 titles across ranked, casual, and lobby matches with up to nine players.

– Players can now take the fight online to showcase their abilities in all 10 titles across ranked, casual, and lobby matches with up to nine players. Robust Rollback Netcode – Online Play will be supported with rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!

– Online Play will be supported with rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience! Train to Win – Training Mode has been added to each game to allow fans to hone their skills and master their favorite characters. Note: Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo does not have a training mode option.

– Training Mode has been added to each game to allow fans to hone their skills and master their favorite characters. Note: Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo does not have a training mode option. Watch and Learn – Spectator Mode is available so you can sit back and enjoy watching friends duke it out.

– Spectator Mode is available so you can sit back and enjoy watching friends duke it out. Additional Features – The all-in-one package also incorporates various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements such as mid-game saves.

– The all-in-one package also incorporates various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements such as mid-game saves. Relive Capcom Fighting Game History – The in-game Museum comes with a gallery of more than 500 pieces of official art, concept art and design documents, plus over 400 music tracks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles