Capcom Announcement Set for Monday is Reportedly Street Fighter VI - News

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom this past week launched a new countdown website that ends on Monday, February 21 at 1:00 am ET / 6:00 am GMT. Other than the countdown itself the website offers no other information on what game it could possibly be for.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on the latest episode of GrubbSnax said he has heard the countdown is for an official announcement of Street Fighter VI.

"Everybody should expect Street Fighter VI, because that's what I have heard," said Grubb.

The last entry in the fighting series, Street Fighter V, released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in February 2016, while the Arcade Edition released for the same platforms in January 2018, and the Champion Edition in February 2020.

