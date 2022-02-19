Capcom Announcement Set for Monday is Reportedly Street Fighter VI - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 544 Views
Capcom this past week launched a new countdown website that ends on Monday, February 21 at 1:00 am ET / 6:00 am GMT. Other than the countdown itself the website offers no other information on what game it could possibly be for.
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on the latest episode of GrubbSnax said he has heard the countdown is for an official announcement of Street Fighter VI.
"Everybody should expect Street Fighter VI, because that's what I have heard," said Grubb.
The last entry in the fighting series, Street Fighter V, released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in February 2016, while the Arcade Edition released for the same platforms in January 2018, and the Champion Edition in February 2020.
This seemed guessable considering it collides with the end of the latest Capcon Cup, and there's a SF sale going on on Steam.
I hope but am not optimistic that this game will be multi platform.
Why wouldn't it be multiplatform? No need for Capcon to make it exclusive like with SF5.
Capcom were in financial trouble around that time due to poor investments into mobile games, etc. They didn't have the funds to start development for SFV according to Yoshinori Ono. A few years later the game was announced, and it was because Sony paid for part of the development costs.
Hopefully they don't release a bare bones games like the original Street Fighter 5 was. It got better over the years, but was missing so many things when it first came out.
Wonder if it might have a Switch version? Capcom's had a lot of success on the system and Ps5's are not super common in Japan.
I think they'll announce a next-gen update for 5 along with a debut for 6. Seems like 6 should still be at least a year and a half away, considering the negative news that was reported last year about it's development. I don't see a way this is prepared for a better launch compared to 5 if it launches this year.
SF6 makes sene given they seem to release a new iteration of the series at the start of a new console generation. I wonder if this one will be a PS exclusive though.
Street Fighter V was one of my least played in the series. The game needing constant updates and having long load times made playing it a slog. The story mode was crap, made me miss each character having a cool ending like SFIV. How things were unlocked just felt like a cash grab. The game is solid, but everything around it was a mess.