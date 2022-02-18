Obsidian's Avowed Reportedly to Launch in First Half of 2023 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment in July 2020 announced the first-person RPG, Avowed, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Windows Central's Jez Corden speaking on the World of Gaming podcast said from what he has seen the RPG will likely launch sometime in the first half of 2023.

"We will probably see the game revealed this year and then maybe like a launch in quarter one, quarter two 2023," said Corden.

"You can really see Obsidian getting to that next level with Microsoft's money. All the hiring they've been doing. It looked like it was going to be a stronger game than The Outer Worlds was. With a bigger team and more experience wit the Unreal Engine behind them."

Avowed is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. Obsidian Entertainment is also known for developing Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.

