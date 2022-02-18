Obsidian's Avowed Reportedly to Launch in First Half of 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 409 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment in July 2020 announced the first-person RPG, Avowed, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Windows Central's Jez Corden speaking on the World of Gaming podcast said from what he has seen the RPG will likely launch sometime in the first half of 2023.
"We will probably see the game revealed this year and then maybe like a launch in quarter one, quarter two 2023," said Corden.
"You can really see Obsidian getting to that next level with Microsoft's money. All the hiring they've been doing. It looked like it was going to be a stronger game than The Outer Worlds was. With a bigger team and more experience wit the Unreal Engine behind them."
Avowed is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. Obsidian Entertainment is also known for developing Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.
This is one of my top 3 most anticipated games! Obsidian's take on an Elder Scrolls game is like a match made in fantasy RPG heaven. But, it's not looking like Xbox will have its own "Direct" or "State of Play" the way Nintendo and PlayStation do, so E3 or whatever it's going to be in June will most likely be when Xbox has their full showcase of pretty much all announced games and new titles that have been rumored. Last years was an hour and a half long, and this years would probably be at least 2 hours lol.
We already know Starfield will have its full showcase in June for sure and I would be ecstatic to also see Avowed receive the same treatment if this report turns out to be true! 2022 seems like it'll be the last "slow" year for Xbox. I can see Avowed being released in Spring or Summer 2023, so that it's not too close to Starfield, then the Fable reboot be their big Holiday 2023 release.
Makes sense, it has been in development the 2nd longest out of all of Microsoft's current XGS games, as I recall Obsidian was in pre-production on it before MS acquired them in mid 2018, and began full development by late 2018. Only Playground's Fable reboot has been in development longer, it started in 2017, but because it's being developed by a new studio that had to build up a team to develop it, it took longer to get rolling than Avowed, yet Fable is also expected for 2023, just later in 2023 than Avowed. Starfield from Bethesda has also been in development longer as pre-production on it started in 2012 and full development began after Fallout 4's November 2015 release.