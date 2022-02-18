Ubisoft on Skull & Bones: 'Happy With the Artistic Direction and the Progress of the Game So Far' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 210 Views
Ubisoft in its latest earnings report revealed it plans Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and "more exciting games" by March 2023.
Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet during the latest earnings call said the company is happy with the "artistic direction," as well as the progress that is being made.
"It’s a very promising new IP focusing on multiplayer first, so very consistent with our strategy to bring multiplayer competition and co-op first in a big open world, with a great, attractive fantasy," said Duguet (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"That’s of course a longer development time that we’ve had on that game, but we’re very happy with the artistic direction and the progress of the game so far."
Skull & Bones was first announced during E3 2017 and in the nearly 5 years since have not heard much on the game.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This game is going to be so meh. All Ubisoft had to do was release a spiritual successor to Assassin's Creed 4, basically all of the piratey goodness of AC4 with none of the AC plot stuff. Singleplayer primarily with a secondary multiplayer mode for long term revenue from microtransactions. Instead they decided to make multiplayer the priority of the game, with a tacked on lackluster story campaign. The rumors we have heard suggest that they've rebooted the game 3 or 4 times since it began development in 2013 as an AC4 expansion, with the most recent update we heard from a leaker saying that the 2020 reboot has the sea portions of the game toned back to instead focus a significant portion of the game on land with Rust-like survival game mechanics. Who wants Pirate Rust instead of an AC4 spiritual successor?