Ubisoft on Skull & Bones: 'Happy With the Artistic Direction and the Progress of the Game So Far' - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report revealed it plans Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones, and "more exciting games" by March 2023.

Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet during the latest earnings call said the company is happy with the "artistic direction," as well as the progress that is being made.

"It’s a very promising new IP focusing on multiplayer first, so very consistent with our strategy to bring multiplayer competition and co-op first in a big open world, with a great, attractive fantasy," said Duguet (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"That’s of course a longer development time that we’ve had on that game, but we’re very happy with the artistic direction and the progress of the game so far."

Skull & Bones was first announced during E3 2017 and in the nearly 5 years since have not heard much on the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles