EA Reportedly Blames Surprise Halo Infinite Release for Battlefield 2042's Rough Launch

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE released the first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042, on November 19. This was going to be three weeks before the launch of Halo Infinite, however, developer 343 Industries dropped the free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series and Xbox.

EA's chief operating officer Laura Miele in the latest internal 'Town Hall' meeting call (reported by Tom Henderson on Xfire) blamed the surprise Halo Infinite multiplayer launch as one of the reasons for the poor launch of Battlefield 2042.

"Following the game's launch, DICE rolled out its Day 1 and Day 0 patches to get the bug count down further," wrote Henderson. "On this, Miele continued and said that Battlefield 2042's launch and patches meant 'the game was stable' and 'the early critical reception was good.'

"However, according to EA, things took a turn, and that turn was clears throat,​ the surprise release of Halo Infinite multiplayer (I wish I was joking)."

He added, "According to Miele, the comparison between both games was not favourable because Halo Infinite was a very polished title whereas Battlefield 2042 contained bugs and wasn't as polished."

