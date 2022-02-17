EA Reportedly Blames Surprise Halo Infinite Release for Battlefield 2042's Rough Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 548 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE released the first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042, on November 19. This was going to be three weeks before the launch of Halo Infinite, however, developer 343 Industries dropped the free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series and Xbox.
EA's chief operating officer Laura Miele in the latest internal 'Town Hall' meeting call (reported by Tom Henderson on Xfire) blamed the surprise Halo Infinite multiplayer launch as one of the reasons for the poor launch of Battlefield 2042.
"Following the game's launch, DICE rolled out its Day 1 and Day 0 patches to get the bug count down further," wrote Henderson. "On this, Miele continued and said that Battlefield 2042's launch and patches meant 'the game was stable' and 'the early critical reception was good.'
"However, according to EA, things took a turn, and that turn was clears throat, the surprise release of Halo Infinite multiplayer (I wish I was joking)."
He added, "According to Miele, the comparison between both games was not favourable because Halo Infinite was a very polished title whereas Battlefield 2042 contained bugs and wasn't as polished."
WOW! Talk about taking no responsibility. DICE has become incredibly out of touch and incompetent. Or they always have been and I just didn't notice. But this is laughably embarrassing! Not even DICE recently proclaiming that they were working on bringing back "legacy" features that "we wanted" like scoreboards and freaking voice chat was as bad as this! You'd think with how S-tier Respawn has become for EA that DICE would really be stepping up their game. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if EA hands Battlefield off to Respawn or shuts down DICE and creates an entirely new studio for the franchise.
Another thing I don't get. Why aren't video game companies held liable for crap like this??? Shouldn't this be declared false advertising at the very least?!
I hear you, and agree with your underlying premise that blaming Halo is a cop out. But, it is also certainly true that the early Halo launch took away a lot of the attention that Battlefield would have otherwise gotten, regardless of how good or bad the game was.
So, I'm sure it did contribute to the poor sales and would have cost them some launch window sales even if their game was great. Add to that the fact that Battlefield was garbage, 343 launched a good game, in a popular franchise, in a similar genre, and surprised everyone with the timing, and you
have a recipe for bad sales.
Yeah I guess you're right considering Infinite's multiplayer was FTP and BF2042 was full priced. But CoD Vanguard had only been out for a couple weeks at that point that DICE isn't pointing out, and BF did offer early access to the game a week before the official launch. So it's not like players weren't there. Kind of a Titanfall 2 predicament, but that was a stellar game!
I guess the biggest problem is DICE not taking any responsibility for how much of a terrible state the game was at launch, and still is. If BF2042 had launched in a good state, we probably would be talking about that game more than CoD or Halo right now. Because Vanguard is a poor release overall and as great of an experience Infinite is gameplay wise, it released with less maps and game modes than Halo 5 did, and it's in a MAJOR content drought that, at the moment, has no light at the end of the tunnel without a roadmap. Not to mention that BTB was busted for weeks before 343 finally fixed it. Not a great year for major FPS releases lol.
The TF2 thing still pisses me off. That was a great game - one of the best FPS campaigns in recent memory - that was tossed out to die in between the two giants of the genre.
What really pissed me off about that, was knowing that it hurt Respawn's company value, which made it far easier for EA to snap them up when the game they owned didn't sell so well.
This is why I dislike publishers these days, because if EA can do that, so can any other, it makes it easier to snap up little fish using that backstabbing method.
EA: So what, we released a bug riddled game on launch day. That's standard practice for modern games isn't it? Launch in a bug-ridden state and patch it later? We only looked bad because 343 had to go and release a well polished looking Halo multiplayer the same week. Jerks. I mean come on... what are the odds of a game being polished at launch in this day and age... seriously?
If they had simply released a well executed battlefield game that the fans wanted the battlefield launch would have been completely fine.
haha, this is so rich coming from a pub like EA, the very publisher who basically told Respawn to launch Titanfall 2 as pure cannon fodder towards CoD at the time BF1 released, thus fucking over Respawn's sales and company value.
It would be so ironic right about now if EA got bought out some time down the line, because of this big BF fuckup.
MS and EA are supposed to be partners though. MS totally sandbagged Battlefield with that surprise move.
Might as well blame Pokemon for Titanfall 2 and 2042. It has multiplayer, less bugs, sells a lot, releases around the time you do.....clearly Sun and Moon and BDSP is the actual enemy