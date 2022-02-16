Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! Launches for PlayStation VR on February 23 - News

/ 564 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Big Sugar and developer HappyGiant announced Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! will launch for the PlayStation VR on February 23.

The game first released for the Oculus Quest in July 2021 and for PC via via Steam in September 2021.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sam is a dog with a hat. Max is a hyperkinetic naked rabbity thing. Together, they’re the Freelance Police, the intergalactically famous agents of indiscriminately applied justice, now starring in their umpteenth video game, Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! Even multimedia evil-slappers like Sam and Max could use a hand, and this time they’re using the incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to invite the player into their off-kilter world for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world.

Key Features:

Experience the two-fisted japes and tomfoolery of internationally beloved icons Sam & Max in mind-melting virtual reality!

Push yourself to be the best of the best of the middling, as a dog and a naked rabbity thing harangue and cajole you through a bewildering assortment of Freelance Police Academy training challenges.

Discover the horrible and socially relevant secrets lurking behind, under, and within Cap’n Aquabear’s rotting theme park!

Give evil scientists and demonic trespassers their just desserts… with sprinkles!

Immersion so real you can feel Sam’s breath on your neck!

The This Time It’s Virtual! development team includes Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell, LucasArts alumni Peter Chan (concept art), Mike Stemmle (writer / designer), Mike Levine (creative director), and Julian Kwasneski and Jared Emerson-Johnson of Bay Area Sound, who worked on the Telltale series. David Nowlin and Dave Boat are returning to voice Sam and Max.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles