Switch and PS5 Sales Drop, XS Sales are Flat - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 30-Feb 5

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 347,526 units sold for the week ending February 5, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 103.79 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 156,411 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 146,437 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.53 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 37,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 41,000 units. PS4 sold 193,058 units for the week ending February 7, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 105,423 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,756 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,967 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 18,926 units (5.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 25,444 (-14.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 38,720 units (36.0%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 59,847 (-78.1%), the Xbox One is down 24,579 units (-92.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 10,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 13,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are flat.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 347,526 ( 103,793,146 ) PlayStation 5 - 156,411 ( 17,803,598 ) Xbox Series X|S - 146,437 ( 12,529,743 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,756 ( 116,625,894 ) Xbox One - 1,967 ( 50,510,082 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,826 Xbox Series X|S - 92,466 PlayStation 5 - 61,861 PlayStation 4 - 8,756 Xbox One - 1,642

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,717 PlayStation 5 - 46,507

Xbox Series X|S - 36,380 PlayStation 4 - 7,336 Xbox One - 276 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 136,806 PlayStation 5 - 26,413 Xbox Series X|S - 12,517 PlayStation 4 - 383 Xbox One - 26

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,177

PlayStation 5 - 5261 Xbox Series X|S - 5,074

PlayStation 4 - 281 Xbox One - 23

