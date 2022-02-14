Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tops the UK Charts - Sales

/ 598 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 12, 2022. Sales for the game fell 45 percent in its second week.

Dying Light 2 remained in second place in its second week available. Sales for the game dropped 57 percent week-on-week. The PS5 version accounted for 42 percent of all copies sold, while the PS4 version accounted for 29 percent.

FIFA 22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained in third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition re-entered the charts in sixth place following the retail release of the Switch version, which accounted for 91 percent of all copies sold.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2 FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Mario Party Superstars Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Vanguard

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles