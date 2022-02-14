Horizon Forbidden West Tech Review Released by Digital Foundry - News

The review embargo for Horizon Forbidden West has lifted and the game currently sits at an 89 Top Critic Average on OpenCritic.

Digital Foundry has posted its Tech Review of the PS5 version of the game now that the embargo has ended. Their comparison video between the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 versions will be released on launch day later this week.

"Guerrilla Games' first true PlayStation 5 debut has finally arrived - and the visuals on display are simply phenomenal," said Digital Foundry. "Join John Linneman for a detailed look at the technology of Horizon Forbidden West - its rendering, world detail and characters."

View the Digital Foundry PS5 tech review of Horizon Forbidden West below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

