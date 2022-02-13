[Updated] Metal Slug: Awakening is Not Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Update:

SNK via Twitter announced the news about Metal Slug: Awakening coming to PS5 and PS4 was fake.

"Metal Slug: Awakening was announced by an unofficial account. This news is fake, so please be careful what you read online," reads the tweet from SNK.

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING was announced by an unofficial account.

This news is fake, so please be careful what you read online.#SNK pic.twitter.com/yIHRVVNJXB — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 14, 2022

Original:

Publisher Tencent Games and developer TiMi Studio Group announced the side-scrolling action game, Metal Slug: Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, alongside the previously announced iOS and Android versions.

A release date for Metal Slug: Awakening has yet to be announced.

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING - COMING TO PLAYSTATION®4 AND PLAYSTATION®5 TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT! Stay tuned for future details, dear commanders!



COPYRIGHT©1998-2022 TENCENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED pic.twitter.com/noumR1VFFT — Metal Slug: Awakening (Code: J) (@MetalSlugAwaken) February 13, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

