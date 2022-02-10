Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 30, 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection debuted in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped two spots to third and fourth place, respectively. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - NEW Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops III FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

