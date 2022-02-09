Portal: Companion Collection Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Valve during the Nintendo Direct today announced Portal: Companion Collection for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022. The collection includes Portal and Portal 2.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.

In Portal, you’ll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects—and yourself—through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.

Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you’ll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a co-operative game mode with local, split-screen, and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals.

