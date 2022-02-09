Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer is a Real Mouthful - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct released a brand-new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land that featured the Mouthful Mode.

"Kirby is ready to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees in a new adventure!" reads the description to the trailer.

"With the new Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects & use moves different from copy abilities. Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved! Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful!"

View the trailer below:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 25 for $59.99.

