Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer is a Real Mouthful - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 421 Views
Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct released a brand-new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land that featured the Mouthful Mode.
"Kirby is ready to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees in a new adventure!" reads the description to the trailer.
"With the new Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects & use moves different from copy abilities. Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved! Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful!"
View the trailer below:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 25 for $59.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Incredible, and I say this as a Nintendo fan who never liked kirby before.
I'll have this day one, we need more games like this.
Kirby understands the internet and keeps feeding it in desperate need of fresh memes.
Otherwise, another awesome trailer showcasing so many neat elements.
This looks great, looking forward to this game. Kirby seems to have come a long way. Getting Mario Odessey vibes.
I loved Kirby on gameboy 30 years ago and I thought the IP was dead after all the joke of a Kirby games released those last few years but that may be what Kirby needs to revive. I just hope the game is not way too easy, once again.