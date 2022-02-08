Phil Spencer: Player Count Growth is Key to Microsoft's Gaming Strategy - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Axios' Stephen Totilo discussed the growth in player count in gaming and how it is key to Microsoft's strategy in gaming.

"I love the Forza 5 and Halo stats...I love how many people played Psychonauts 2 vs. Psychonauts 1," said Spencer.

"So, when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it's: 'How do we make sure this is the most-played Todd Howard game ever?'

"As a platform, I think we have a lot to do with that. Quality of the title is number one, no doubt about that. But that will be success for me for the individual games: Can we really make these games–can we allow them to reach more players than they've ever seen before? And I say that because I believe in the social impact of interactive entertainment."

Spencer was asked if the increased player count is included in the Activision Blizzard games that will soon be part of Xbox due to Microsoft's acquisition of the largest third-party company in gaming. He wants more people to be playing World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush in five years than there are now.

"Yeah, I want more people to be playing [World of Warcraft] in five years that are playing today," he said. "I want more people to be playing Call of Duty in five years, more people to be playing Candy Crush in five years, because we've made it more accessible to more people.

Totilo did ask how Starfield could reach more players than The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim, despite it not launching on PlayStation consoles.

"Well, that specific question of, ‘Hey, there's only one place that I want to play games," said Spencer. "And if that game doesn't end up on the one place that I want to play that has its own business requirements for me as a creator…those people can go play those games. They're just going to say, I'm choosing not to, because it's not on the one device that has its specific [trails off]. So I get that."

Spencer was asked about his rep among gamers as the head of Xbox and he joked by saying "You're looking for the evil Phil."

"I see people tweeting at me: 'Hey, there's nothing altruistic about Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.' I don't know if I'd say there's nothing...I have a vision about the role that video games can play. But I am in charge of running a business inside of a publicly traded company.

"What I think we've been able to do--and this is from our perspective--is we've built a strategy that I think is supportive of players and creators."

He added, "We were going to be forceful in that conversation, understanding that in previous generations we we had been on the other side. I wasn't making those calls, but still, I if you're looking at Xbox, you say, Hey that's different.

"I think people who point out it's just a suit or somebody who's running a business, I'm absolutely running a business...my responsibility, the teams, is I'm going to continue to run a good business so this company continues to support us I think that's a primary responsibility.

"I feel like I can't prove this negative. [People ask] when is the Game Pass price is going to get go up? 'They're buying all these studios. You know, it's inevitable.' Even though it's been what, now, four years we haven't raised it.

"But it's like, 'You know, it's coming' 'When they are number one, they're going to start doing all those exclusive deals that, like, you know, Xbox has history' and all I can do is is make the decisions that are in front of us and try to be explicit about what our goals are.

"I honestly mean... you can see it with Forza and Halo the last releases. Those are the most played games in those franchises because we made them available on more screens than we ever have, through more business models than we've ever made them available."

Spencer added one little tidbit on Blizzard, "You and I grew up at a time where Blizzard was almost as synonymous as Pixar in terms of quality. That's where I aspire those brands to get to get to, and I'd love the opportunity to go work with creative teams to make that possible."

