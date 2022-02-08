Minecraft Dungeons Tops 15 Million Players - News

/ 78 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Mojang announced Minecraft Dungeons has surpassed 15 million players across all supported platforms since it launched in May 2020.

"Minecraft Dungeons has hit the staggering milestone of 15 million players since the launch of the game, and while 15 million also happens to be the number of my failed Tower attempts, we want to celebrate the former with a grand wintery event together with all you wonderful adventurers!" said Mojang's Per Landin.

To celebrate the milestone, players can participate in the Festival of Frost event until February 22 and anyone who long into the game after February 8 will receive the "Iceologer Cape" reward.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles