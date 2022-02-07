Analyst: Unlikely Xbox Could Acquire a Big Japanese Publisher - News

Microsoft as part of its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax was able to acquire its very first Japanese studio with Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo developer.

The CEO of Tokyo-based game industry consultancy Kantan Games Dr. Serkan Toto in an interview with Hit Point said it is unlikely Microsoft will be able to acquire a big Japanese publisher.

"Nothing can be ruled out in this day and age," said Toto. "But in some ways, Microsoft taking over a big Japanese publisher would be bigger news than the Activision deal.

"So far no foreign game company has been able to acquire a Japanese studio — and I can guarantee you there have been attempts, from both western and Asian players."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has previously said he has a desire to acquire a Japanese studio.

