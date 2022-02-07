Pokemon Legends: Arceus Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 4, 2022, which ended January 30, 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) debuted in third place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) is in second place, while the Xbox One version is in sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is in fourth place and Spider-Man (PS4) is in fifth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 4, 2022:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Spider-Man (PS4) FIFA 22 (XOne) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2022 (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)

*Retail sales only

