EA CEO Says Skate 4 is 'Launching Soon' - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Full Circle announced in July 2021 announced they are working on Skate 4. A year and a half later we have yet to see any gameplay or screenshots of the upcoming skateboarding game.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson speaking in a recent earnings call and transcription by Seeking Alpha revealed the new Skate game is "launching soon."

"The very strength of our business is our balanced portfolio," said Wilson. "We have both a deep and a broad portfolio. And what we’ve demonstrated over the course of our, the best part of 40 years is to really develop both our own IP over time, the Need for Speed, The Sims, Battlefield, Apex Legends, our BioWare franchises, we have Skate in development now, Dead Space on the way, so an incredible portfolio of own IP that has an extraordinary following across the industry."

He added, "As part of that, of course, the ability to create your own content and put it into that ecosystem has become a really valuable part of, of what our industry offers to our players and our fans. The traditional media just doesn’t and this is something that we hold true.

"Again, it’s been at the very center of The Sims for a long time. It’s at the very center of mode like FIFA Ultimate Team and Madden Ultimate Team, to the very center of the design of Skate, which we’ll be launching soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles