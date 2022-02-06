Dying Light 2 Dominates the Steam Charts in Opening Week - Sales

Dying Light 2 Stay Human in its first week of release has dominated the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 5, 2022, which ended February 6, 2022.

The multiple editions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human took first, second, third, fifth, seventh, and ninth places.

The pre-orders for Lost Ark came in fourth place, which is up from eight last week, while pre-orders for Elden Ring dropped from fourth to sixth place. It Takes Two is up from 10th to eighth place.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 Ultimate Lost Ark Platinum Founder's Pack (Pre-order) Dying Light 2 Stay Human Elden Ring (Pre-order) Dying Light 2 Stay Human It Takes Two Dying Light 2 Deluxe Total War: Warhammer III (Pre-order)

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

