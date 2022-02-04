Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Launches March 15 - News

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions features new graphics modes that support up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing. There are is also faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and more.

PS4 and Xbox One owners of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will be able to transfer their Story Mode progress, online characters, and progression to the next-generation versions with a one-time migration.

A standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also debut at launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available for free for the first three months on PS5.

Grand Theft Auto Online has seen improvements including the ability to skip the GTAV Story Mode prologue before entering Online, and an all-new tutorial. New GTA Online players will start off by going into the Career Builders and will be given instant access to their choice of one of four illicit businesses - Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner - and a "sizable" amount of GTA$.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online also includes the brand-new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located in the LS Car Meet. It will let players to upgrade five new vehicles and five existing vehicles at launch.

