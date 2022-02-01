PS1 Turn-Based RPG Shadow Madness Headed to PC on February 15 - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publishers Piko Interactive and Bleem!, and developer Crave Entertainment announced the 1999 PlayStation turn-based RPG, Shadow Madness, will launch for PC via Steam on February 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

All is definitely not well in the world of Arkose. The islands are falling into chaos caused by “shadow madness,” a plague of unknown origin and dire consequence! Who can possibly help before it’s too late?

The disease has no known cure and has no warning symptoms, making the result particularly fearsome. It turns its victims into hideous creatures that bare no resemblance to their former selves. You are the only chance that Arkose has.

With intricate battle scenarios involving magic, six heroes to choose from and many hours of engrossing gameplay, you can’t help but want to fight. Shadow Madness is a race against time and the deadliest enemy of all, the enemy

Story

On a gentle spring evening, without warning or apparent source, chaos descends upon the once thriving world of Arkose. A coastal town is silently crushed, leaving piles of dust where people once stood. A pestilence infects the land. It cares not whom it reduces to a blubbering, raving lunatic. The infected spend their final days trying to escape from the cluthes of their own shadows. There is no apparent cure.

The once prominent Gadgeteer race seems to disappear. Hysteria reigns supreme. Doors are shut tight and towns turn hostile to strangers. Barriers of all kinds, some quite lethal, spring-up as towns fight off deranged strangers and the growing horde of bizarre creatures that are some how connected with the disease. It’s as if some immense, demonic nightclub just shut its doors at 2:00 a.m., spewing its inebriated, bloodthirsty, vicious patrons out into the world all at once.

A small band of orphans stumbles along seeking help and answers. They are assisted by numerous characters and confront hordes of vicious and conniving adversaries. They wander and explore sweeping landscapes, ranging from fantastic flying cities to haunted villages and mysterious ruins. They must solve challenging puzzles, complete difficult mini-quests, and meet a slew of quirky beings as they try to solve the mystery of Shadow Madness.

Key Features:

Complex battle scenarios with three styles of magic.

Six unique heroes with distinct personalities.

Two-disc product boasting over 48 hours of epic gameplay.

Rich story similar to classics like Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII. Turn-based battle style.

Full motion video sequences.

Mini-games made by the team that brought you PowerSlave.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles