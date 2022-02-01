Xbox Game Pass Adds CrossfireX, ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Besiege, ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, and more.

Coming Soon

Contrast (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – February 3

Explore a dreamlike, vaudevillian world of the 1920s, in which you can shift freely in and out of shadow. Tasked with helping a young girl named Didi, you will unravel the mysteries behind her troubled family and the dark secrets that must be exposed to re-shape her future.

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 3

An endlessly replayable action roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle. By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges. By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades to take on the next dream stronger than ever.

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 3

An investigative thriller game with non-linear storytelling, Telling Lies revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. Starring Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé, Angela Sarafyan, and directed by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and writer/designer of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.

Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10

Besiege is a physics building game where you construct war machines to obliterate fortresses, annihilate legions of soldiers, navigate hazards, and solve physics puzzles. In the single-player campaign, you’ll conquer your way through four distinct islands, each with its own theme, packed with fully destructible levels and see you bring your enemies to their knees. Learn more about Besiege (Game Preview)here!

CrossfireX (Console) – February 10

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Play the first CrossfireX single-player campaign, Operation: Catalyst, developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment. Take control of a Global Risk unit, as they traverse through enemy territory to save their captured teammate and uncover the dark secrets of the Black List Mercenary group.

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10

Available on day one with Game Pass: Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion in this grand tale of hope and sacrifice, created by a small team of passionate JRPG lovers.

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10

Skul is a fast-paced action rogue-lite where losing your head is encouraged. Featuring 100 playable characters each with their own unique abilities and a ton of items that can create wild synergies, the battles are as electrifying as they are challenging.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi-open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June, or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom.

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 14

Experience everything that the Ark franchise has to offer with Game Pass in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest dinosaur-filled adventure of all time.

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: Infernax is the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic. While on your quest to find and destroy the source of this corruption by any means necessary, you will face ruthless creatures, dangerous beasts, and precarious terrains.

DLC / Game Updates

Grounded: Into the Wood Update – Available now

Explore the depths of the termite stronghold, traverse the scorching coal-laden remnants of the BBQ, and test your skills against dangerous new “friends” and challenges in the expanded yard in Grounded’s Into the Wood update!

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VII: Australia – Available now

World Update VII: Australia features new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities. Soar over the renowned Great Barrier Reef, visit modern architectural feats, explore the evocative forms of interior deserts, and tour new handcrafted airports and points of interest. This free update also includes new discovery flights, fresh landing challenges, and bush trips that highlight this beautiful region of our planet. Learn more here!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Go claim these new Perks now in the Perk gallery on your Xbox console, Windows PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS/Android.

Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass – Available Now

Get started in Smite with the Season 9 Starter Pass! This pack includes free Skins, Gods, and more. Learn more about Season 9 here!

World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack – Available Now

Grab the World of Warships Exclusive Starter Pack to take the helm of the legendary battleship Dreadnought and a sturdy cruiser Charleston with impressive firepower! You will also get a week of Premium Account for maximum comfort.

Phantasy Star Online 2: February Member Monthly Bonus – February 2

Get a head start with free items to strengthen your units & weapons and revive you during battles!

Leaving February 15

Don’t let the following games leave without a proper farewell. This is your chance to grab some extra achievements or jump back in where you left off. As always, be sure to use your membership discount to save up to 20% and keep these games in your library before they go!

Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

