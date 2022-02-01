INDIE Live Expo 2022 Dates Revealed - News

INDIE Live Expo 2022 will take place on May 21 and 22, revealed organizer Ryu’s Office. It will be live streamed in English, Japanese, and Chinese on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter.

Day one of INDIE Live Expo 2022 will focus on already available indie games, while day two will focus on world premieres of new games, as well as of previously announced games. There will also be an "INDIE Studios Around the World" feature and live performances.

"We set new records with our last event and have even higher expectations for INDIE Live Expo 2022, which is all thanks to participating publishers, developers, and viewers from all over the world," said Ryu’s Office founder Ryuta Konuma.

"We have exciting things planned, and look forward to using our resources and platform to show amazing games from creators to more people than ever before!"

