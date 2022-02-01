It Takes Two to be Adapted for Film and TV - News

It Takes Two developer Developer Hazelight has partnered up with dj2 Entertainment production company for the Sonic the Hedgehog films, to adapt the game for film and TV, according to a report from Variety.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of the Sonic the Hedgehog films will be adapting It Takes Two for the screen.

"Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team," said Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares. "Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television."

Hazelight Studio Manager Oskar Wolontis added, "The reception of ‘It Takes Two’ has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike. We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both new and returning fans to appreciate."

The co-op adventure platformer has sold over three million units worldwide as of October 2021.

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.

