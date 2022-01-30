Star Wars Eclipse Reportedly Inspired by The Last of Us - News

Developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games during The Game Awards 2021 announced Star Wars Eclipse, which is an action adventure game set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era.

Star Wars Eclipse has reportedly taken inspiration from Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, according to Twitter user AccountNGT.

AccountNGT says the game is "a mix of story and gameplay" and "The Last Of Us took as an inspiration." It has traditional action gameplay and an open-world.

Quantic Dream Montreal are said to be "working on gameplay prototypes" and the "multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects." Quantic Dream Paris is said to be working on "cinematics, story, level art, engine," and possibly more.

Star Wars Eclipse is claimed to be in development for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

