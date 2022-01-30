By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Star Wars Eclipse Reportedly Inspired by The Last of Us

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 870 Views

Developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games during The Game Awards 2021 announced Star Wars Eclipse, which is an action adventure game set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era.

Star Wars Eclipse has reportedly taken inspiration from Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, according to Twitter user AccountNGT. 

AccountNGT says the game is "a mix of story and gameplay" and "The Last Of Us took as an inspiration." It has traditional action gameplay and an open-world.

Quantic Dream Montreal are said to be "working on gameplay prototypes" and the "multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects." Quantic Dream Paris is said to be working on "cinematics, story, level art, engine," and possibly more.

Star Wars Eclipse is claimed to be in development for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
twintail (24 minutes ago)

Trouble hiring staff?
Wake me up when this game actually has something tangible to show... If ever

  • +1
coolbeans twintail (1 minute ago)

For real. I don't see this releasing until 2026.

  • 0
IcaroRibeiro (1 hour ago)

So it might be really good

  • -1