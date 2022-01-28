Netflix Partners with RocketRide to Bring More Games to the Platform - News

posted 6 hours ago

Netflix launched Netflix Games in November 2021 for Android users at no additional cost, as well as no ads and no in-app purchases.

Netflix has announced a new partnership with RocketRide Games to help expand the number of games available on the platform.

RocketRide Games released two title - Dominoes and Knittens - as part of Netflix Games in December and more games are planned to come to the platform over the coming months.

"Everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix," said CEO Louis Rene Auclair. "Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is definitely a great opportunity for RocketRide Games and for video games studios all over the world."

Netflix subscribers who use the app on Android can play games under the Games tab at the bottom of the screen. There are currently a dozen mobile games available to play.

